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23.11.2026 19:45:12
Swiss Market Snaps 4-day Losing Streak, Ends On Bright Note
(RTTNews) - The Swiss market started off on a somewhat sluggish note on Monday, but edged up gradually and after moving in a narrow range till well past mid afternoon, gained in strength and ended the session on a strong note as buying gathered momentum in the final hour.
Risk sentiment improved in European and American markets today as NVIDIA Corporation reinstated Jensen Huang as Chief Executive after input from senior US government officials left its board confident he posed no national security risk, less than two weeks after the co-founder resigned due to an alleged spy scandal.
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed the move as a "correct and proper decision." On Sunday, Trump had urged the company's board to rehire the ousted founder as it would be the best thing for the chipmaker and for the United States.
The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 163.50 points or 1.12% at 14,735.64, after posting a high of 14,778.68.
VAT Group climbed about 5.3%. ABB moved up 4.56%, while Richemont and Sandoz Group gained 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively.
Galderma Group, UBS Group and Sika gained 2.65%, 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively. Partners Group, Logitech International, Holcim, Geberit and Alcon climbed 1.6%-2%.
Lonza Group, Straumann Holding and Sonova gained about 1.3% each. Givaudan, Roche, Swiss Life Holding and Swiss Re posted modest gains.
Julius Baer and Swisscom ended down 1.77% and 1.68%, respectively. Nestle and Schindler Ps both closed lower by about 0.75%.
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Am heimischen Aktienmarkt prägte eine Erholung das Bild. Beim DAX waren ebenfalls deutliche Gewinne zu sehen. Die Wall Street ist in Feierlaune. In Fernost hielten sich die Anleger zurück.