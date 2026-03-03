|
03.03.2026 19:54:29
Swiss Market Tumbles On Across The Board Selling
(RTTNews) - Switzerland's equity index SMI fell sharply on Tuesday, as escalating tensions in the Middle East continued to rattle global financial markets.
U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the war may last four to five weeks but could "go far longer than that," raising concerns a prolonged conflict could lead to a substantial spike in inflation.
A prolonged conflict in the Middle East and a persistent fall in oil and gas supplies from the region could cause a "substantial spike" in inflation and a "sharp drop in output" in the euro zone, ECB chief economist Philip Lane has warned in an interview with the Financial Times.
The index, which stayed in negative territory right through the day's trading, settled with a loss of 429.17 points or 3.1% at 13,404.93, off the session's low of 13,348.37.
Zurich Insurance fell 6.7%. ABB, Helvetia Baloise Holding, Swiss Life Holding, Richemont and Swiss Re ended lower by 4%-5%.
Sika, UBS Group, Givaudan, Sandoz Group, Geberit, SGS, Holcim, Amrize, Lindt & Spruengli, Novartis, Schindler Ps, Partners Group, Galderma Group, Julius Baer, Nestle, Lonza Group, Alcon and Roche Holding lost 2%-4%.
Kuehne + Nagel bucked the trend and posted a modest gain of about 0.5%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in Nahost: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- ATX zum Handelsende tief in der Verlustzone -- DAX schließt deutlich unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus - Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag tief im Minus. Auch der DAX zeigte sich sehr schwach. Der Dow präsentierte dich ebenfalls in Rot. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten am Dienstag Abschläge.