18.10.2022 19:39:54

Swiss Markets Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Tuesday, tracking positive global cues after the UK government's U-turn on recent fiscal measures helped lift sentiment.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 80.05 points or 0.76% at 10,578.76, after scaling a low of 10,513.97 and a high of 10,645.71 intraday.

Sika surged nearly 3.5%. Holcim surged 2.83%. Geberit, Givaudan, ABB, Partners Group and Lonza Group gained 1.8 to 2.1%.

Credit Suisse climbed about 1.6% on reports that the Swiss banking giant has turned to Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds for a capital injection.

Richemont and UBS Group both moved up by about 1.5%, and Alcon advanced 1.1%.

Roche holding ended slightly weak after posting a 6% decline in quarterly sales.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Bachem Holding rallied nearly 7%. VAT Group, Ems Chemie Holding, Tecan Group and Georg Fischer gained 3.1 to 4%.

SIG Combibloc climbed 2.2%. Belimo Holding, AMS, Schindler Holding, Straumann Holding, Zur Rose, Adecco, Lindt & Spruengli, Kuehne &Nagel and Schindler Ps gained 1.5 to 2%. PSP Swiss Property slid 1.56%.

Zurückhaltung nach jüngster Erholung: ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Mittwoch nach. Der US-Leitindex tritt zur Wochenmitte auf der Stelle. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden unterschiedliche Entwicklungen beobachtet.

