Swiss Prime Site Acquires Modern Office Property In Zurich West

(RTTNews) - Swiss Prime Site announced that it has acquired a modern office property located on Pfingstweidstrasse in Zurich West. The building offers approximately 19,000 square metre rental space. Since 2016, the Swiss stock exchange operator SIX Group Services AG has occupied the entire property as the sole tenant.

The acquisition was completed through exclusive negotiations with the private owner. While both parties agreed not to disclose the sale price, the transaction closed on 1 December 2025 with a net yield of 3.8%.

This latest purchase marks the full investment of the 300 million Swiss francs raised during Swiss Prime Site's capital increase in February 2025. Earlier acquisitions included office properties at Place des Alpes in Geneva and in Lausanne, announced in April and August 2025, respectively. Each transaction delivered yields above the existing portfolio average, contributing to an increase in net asset value (NAV) per share and higher funds from operations (FFO) per share.

Swiss Prime Site expects the transactions to generate additional rental income of around 17 million francs annually. With its strengthened capital base, the company will reduce the scale of planned property disposals under its capital recycling program. Overall, Swiss Prime Site now anticipates nearly 20 million francs in annual rental income resulting from the capital increase.

