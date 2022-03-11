|
11.03.2022 17:50:34
Swiss Prime Site Annual General Meeting 2022: Adjustment to agenda item 7.1 to strengthen shareholders' rights
Olten, 11 March 2022
Following consultation with shareholders and proxy advisors, the Board of Directors and management of Swiss Prime Site have decided to propose a further strengthening of shareholders' rights and to partially adjust agenda item 7.1 at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 23 March 2022 («Lowering of the threshold for convening a General Meeting and putting items on the agenda»).
Notes on the partial adjustment
Shareholders will receive the proxy and voting instructions by post within the next few days. If they do not wish to change their instructions to the independent shareholder representative, they do not need to do anything further; their previous instructions will be treated as instructions for the revised proposal. Shareholders who have already issued instructions to the independent shareholder representative and who wish to change their instructions regarding agenda item 7.1 can change these on the online platform using their existing access data or can make adjustments by sending the new proxy and voting instructions to the independent shareholder representative.
If you have any questions, please contact:
