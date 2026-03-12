Swiss Prime Site Aktie

Swiss Prime Site für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 927016 / ISIN: CH0008038389

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.03.2026 18:45:13

Swiss Prime Site: Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors by a large majority

Swiss Prime Site AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Swiss Prime Site: Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors by a large majority

12.03.2026 / 18:45 CET/CEST

MEDIA RELEASE

Zug, 12 March 2026 

  • Approval of 2025 annual financial statements and dividend distribution of CHF 3.50 per share

  • Approval of the report on non-financial matters

  • Authorization of compensation for the Board of Directors and Executive Board 

  • Re-election of all members of the Board of Directors for a further term of office

At today's Annual General Meeting of Swiss Prime Site AG in Zug, shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors by a large majority. 

Approval of 2025 annual financial statements and dividend distribution of CHF 3.50 per share
The Annual Financial Statements for the year 2025 were approved by the Annual General Meeting. Furthermore, the dividend distribution of CHF 3.50 gross (CHF 2.888 net) per registered share entitled to dividends, as proposed by the Board of Directors, was approved. 

This consists of an ordinary dividend from retained earnings of CHF 1.75 gross per registered share (CHF 1.138 net after deduction of 35% withholding tax) and a withholding tax-free distribution from capital reserves of CHF 1.75 per registered share (excluding registered shares held directly and indirectly by the company). 

The payment of the ordinary dividend and the withholding tax-free distribution from capital reserves will be made on 31 March 2026 in the amount of CHF 2.888 net per registered share entitled to dividends; the shares will be traded ex-dividend as of and including 27 March 2026 (ex-date).

Approval of all motions relating to the non-financial report and compensation
In a consultative vote, the Annual General Meeting endorsed both the report on non-financial matters and the 2025 compensation report of Swiss Prime Site. In addition, the shareholders approved the total compensation for 2026 for the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board in two separate binding votes.

Re-election of all members of the Board of Directors for a further term of office
The Annual General Meeting approved the re-election of all members of the Board of Directors (Ton Büchner, Reto Conrad, Barbara A. Knoflach, Gabrielle Nater-Bass, Thomas Studhalter, Detlef Trefzger, Brigitte Walter) for a further term of office until the 2027 Annual General Meeting. Ton Büchner was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. 

Barbara A. Knoflach, Gabrielle Nater-Bass and Detlef Trefzger were reelected as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee for a further term of office.

The next Ordinary General Meeting is expected to take place on 11 March 2027.

If you have any questions, please contact:
 
Investor Relations, Florian Hauber
Tel. +41 58 317 17 64, florian.hauber@sps.swiss

Media Relations, Patrick Friedli
Tel. +41 58 317 17 75, patrick.friedli@sps.swiss

Swiss Prime Site is Switzerland's largest real estate company and one of Europe's leading commercial real estate companies. Its real estate portfolio, valued at around CHF 28 billion, comprises both its own properties and properties managed on behalf of third parties. Its own buildings are valued at just under CHF 14 billion and focus on office, retail and infrastructure uses. The portfolio covers the densely populated regions of Zurich, Geneva and Basel, where Swiss Prime Site primarily owns properties in prime locations. The asset management division, Swiss Prime Site Solutions, has assets under management of over CHF 14 billion. The product range includes open-ended and closed-ended funds as well as advisory mandates for third-party investors. Depending on the product, investments are made primarily in residential and commercial properties in Switzerland and Germany.

Swiss Prime Site is characterised by a highly experienced team in the areas of portfolio management and development, strong growth prospects, high earnings continuity and an excellent risk/return profile. 

Swiss Prime Site was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug. The company has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2000. At the end of the last reporting period, its market capitalisation amounted to CHF 10 billion.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Swiss Prime Site AG
Poststrasse 4a
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)58 317 17 17
E-mail: info@sps.swiss
Internet: www.sps.swiss
ISIN: CH0008038389
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2290772

 
End of News EQS News Service

2290772  12.03.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Swiss Prime Site AG

mehr Nachrichten