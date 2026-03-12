Swiss Prime Site Aktie
WKN: 927016 / ISIN: CH0008038389
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12.03.2026 18:45:13
Swiss Prime Site: Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors by a large majority
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Swiss Prime Site AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
MEDIA RELEASE
Zug, 12 March 2026
At today's Annual General Meeting of Swiss Prime Site AG in Zug, shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors by a large majority.
Approval of 2025 annual financial statements and dividend distribution of CHF 3.50 per share
This consists of an ordinary dividend from retained earnings of CHF 1.75 gross per registered share (CHF 1.138 net after deduction of 35% withholding tax) and a withholding tax-free distribution from capital reserves of CHF 1.75 per registered share (excluding registered shares held directly and indirectly by the company).
The payment of the ordinary dividend and the withholding tax-free distribution from capital reserves will be made on 31 March 2026 in the amount of CHF 2.888 net per registered share entitled to dividends; the shares will be traded ex-dividend as of and including 27 March 2026 (ex-date).
Approval of all motions relating to the non-financial report and compensation
Re-election of all members of the Board of Directors for a further term of office
Barbara A. Knoflach, Gabrielle Nater-Bass and Detlef Trefzger were reelected as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee for a further term of office.
The next Ordinary General Meeting is expected to take place on 11 March 2027.
If you have any questions, please contact:
Swiss Prime Site is Switzerland's largest real estate company and one of Europe's leading commercial real estate companies. Its real estate portfolio, valued at around CHF 28 billion, comprises both its own properties and properties managed on behalf of third parties. Its own buildings are valued at just under CHF 14 billion and focus on office, retail and infrastructure uses. The portfolio covers the densely populated regions of Zurich, Geneva and Basel, where Swiss Prime Site primarily owns properties in prime locations. The asset management division, Swiss Prime Site Solutions, has assets under management of over CHF 14 billion. The product range includes open-ended and closed-ended funds as well as advisory mandates for third-party investors. Depending on the product, investments are made primarily in residential and commercial properties in Switzerland and Germany.
Swiss Prime Site is characterised by a highly experienced team in the areas of portfolio management and development, strong growth prospects, high earnings continuity and an excellent risk/return profile.
Swiss Prime Site was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug. The company has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2000. At the end of the last reporting period, its market capitalisation amounted to CHF 10 billion.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swiss Prime Site AG
|Poststrasse 4a
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0)58 317 17 17
|E-mail:
|info@sps.swiss
|Internet:
|www.sps.swiss
|ISIN:
|CH0008038389
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2290772
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2290772 12.03.2026 CET/CEST
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