|
21.12.2022 07:01:01
Swiss Prime Site: Changes in the Board of Directors
|
Swiss Prime Site AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate
PRESS RELEASE
Zug, 21 December 2022
Nomination of Reto Conrad for the Board of Directors
He was a member of the management teams of Bachem Holding AG, Emmi Holding AG and the Coop Group since 2001. During his executive roles he has been building profound expertise and important management experience at national and international level. Most recently, he led the IT, Production and Services Division at the Coop Group (2016 2022) and previously he was the company's CFO (2012 2016). During that entire time, he was also a member of the pension fund's investment committee. His diverse entrepreneurial experience, extensive knowledge of finance, IT, sustainability and infrastructure, as well as his real estate expertise make him an ideal candidate for the Board of Directors of Swiss Prime Site.
Reto Conrad graduated as an economist from the University of Sankt Gallen in 1990 and became a chartered accountant in 1997.
Mario F. Seris will not stand for re-election in March 2023
Mario F. Seris has been a member of the Swiss Prime Site Board of Directors since 2005 and brought a wide range of skills and great commitment to the Board. Ton Büchner, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Swiss Prime Site, commented: «On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mario F. Seris for his extraordinary commitment to our company and wish him all the best for the future.»
The invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2023 will be published together with the Annual Report 2022 on 9 February 2023.
If you have any questions, please contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swiss Prime Site AG
|Alpenstrasse 15
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0)58 317 17 17
|E-mail:
|mladen.tomic@sps.swiss
|Internet:
|www.sps.swiss
|ISIN:
|CH0008038389
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1518319
|
