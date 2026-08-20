Swiss Prime Site H1 FFO I Rises; Confirms 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Swiss Prime Site AG (SPSN.SW), a Swiss real estate company, on Thursday said its first-half funds from operations I (FFO I) increased to CHF 172.9 million or CHF 2.15 per share from CHF 166.5 million or CHF 2.10 per share in the year-ago period.

Net profit rose to CHF 192.5 million or CHF 2.40 per share from CHF 164.2 million or CHF 2.07 per share a year ago.

Net profit before revaluations, sales, all deferred taxes, and adjusted for CHF 10.6 million of convertible refinancing costs, grew to CHF 165.7 million or CHF 2.07 per share from CHF 156.3 million or CHF 1.97 per share.

EBIT rose 19.8% to CHF 360.9 million, supported by higher revaluation gains, which increased to CHF 148 million from CHF 102 million a year ago.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding revaluations and disposals, climbed 4.6% to CHF 208.7 million from CHF 199.5 million. On a comparable basis excluding Jelmoli, EBITDA rose 4.4% to CHF 207.9 million.

Total operating income declined 1.9% to CHF 271.1 million from CHF 276.3 million. On a comparable basis excluding Jelmoli, consolidated operating income increased 3.4% to CHF 270.3 million.

Rental income rose 2.2% to CHF 230.6 million from CHF 225.5 million, while fee income increased to CHF 40 million from CHF 38 million. EPRA like-for-like rental growth was 1.4%, or 1.3% in real terms.

EPRA net tangible assets (NTA) per share increased 2.9% to CHF 100.84 from CHF 98.01.

For 2026, Swiss Prime Site confirmed its guidance and expects FFO I to be at the upper end of its CHF 4.25 to CHF 4.30 per-share range.

On the SIX Swiss Exchange, the company's shares closed down 0.87% at CHF 124.90 on Wednesday.