|
23.06.2022 06:55:15
Swiss Prime Site Immobilien: strong letting performance in H1 2022
|
Swiss Prime Site AG
/ Key word(s): Development of Sales/Incoming Orders
PRESS RELEASE
Zurich, 23 June 2022
Swiss Prime Site Immobilien has achieved high letting performance in the first half of 2022. The company has been able to newly lease and renew leases for over 90 000 m2 in its portfolio across all regions [H1 2021: 47 000 m2]. The market conditions and associated demand for commercial properties have been consistently positive, which has resulted in high numbers of leases being taken out across all categories of use. In Switzerland, economic development indicators are still positive despite the general global economic slowdown. One example of this trend is the creation of 105 000 (+2.6%) new service sector jobs in the last twelve months. Another indicator of the Swiss labour markets robustness are its 114 000 open jobs.
High level of new leases and lease renewals of more than 90 000 m2
Development projects JED and Stücki Park on track with strong pre-lettings
Swiss Prime Site will publish a detailed half-year report for 2022 on Thursday, 25 August 2022.
If you have any questions, please contact:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swiss Prime Site AG
|Alpenstrasse 15
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0)58 317 17 17
|E-mail:
|markus.waeber@sps.swiss
|Internet:
|www.sps.swiss
|ISIN:
|CH0008038389
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1381735
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1381735 23.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Swiss Prime Site AGmehr Nachrichten
|
23.06.22
|Swiss Prime Site Immobilien: Starke Vermietungserfolge im 1. Halbjahr 2022 (EQS Group)
|
23.06.22
|Swiss Prime Site Immobilien: strong letting performance in H1 2022 (EQS Group)
|
23.03.22
|Generalversammlung stimmt allen Anträgen des Verwaltungsrats zu (EQS Group)
|
23.03.22
|Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
11.03.22
|Swiss Prime Site Generalversammlung 2022: Weitere Stärkung der Aktionärsrechte durch Anpassung des Traktandums 7.1 (EQS Group)
|
11.03.22
|Swiss Prime Site Annual General Meeting 2022: Adjustment to agenda item 7.1 to strengthen shareholders' rights (EQS Group)
|
17.02.22
|Swiss Prime Site 2021: Ziele deutlich übertroffen (EQS Group)
|
17.02.22
|Swiss Prime Site 2021: targets clearly exceeded (EQS Group)