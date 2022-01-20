|
Swiss Prime Site Immobilien with strong letting performance in 2021
Olten, 20 January 2022
Swiss Prime Site Immobilien achieved some major successes with leases for existing properties and projects in the final months of the 2021 financial year. The rental market was attractive across all regions of Swiss Prime Site's Immobilien real estate portfolio. The company let around 120 000 m2 of office, commercial and retail space in the second half of 2021 alone. Swiss Prime Site Immobilien's letting performance was equally impressive across the financial year as a whole, with new leases and lease renewals agreed for some 170 000 m2 of space.
Important new leases and lease renewals in all regions of the real estate portfolio
Further anchor tenants acquired for development projects in Geneva, Schlieren and Basel
|Swiss Prime Site AG
|Frohburgstrasse 1
|4601 Olten
|Switzerland
|+41 (0)58 317 17 64
|markus.waeber@sps.swiss
|www.sps.swiss
|CH0008038389
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|1270607
