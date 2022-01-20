Swiss Prime Site Immobilien with strong letting performance in 2021

Swiss Prime Site Immobilien achieved some major successes with leases for existing properties and projects in the final months of the 2021 financial year. The rental market was attractive across all regions of Swiss Prime Site's Immobilien real estate portfolio. The company let around 120 000 m2 of office, commercial and retail space in the second half of 2021 alone. Swiss Prime Site Immobilien's letting performance was equally impressive across the financial year as a whole, with new leases and lease renewals agreed for some 170 000 m2 of space.

Important new leases and lease renewals in all regions of the real estate portfolio

Prime Tower will welcome another high-profile tenant in the spring of 2022. The global online retailer Zalando is set to rent around 1 700 m2 of office space over two floors for roughly 150 employees and will also create a technology hub there. Zurich's international business environment was a major factor in the decision, as were the development's proximity to world-renowned universities and an advanced cluster of start-ups, the central location and excellent public transport links. The global company HDI Global SE will also relocate its Swiss headquarters to Prime Tower at the end of 2022. By moving into the new space of 1 200 m2, the industrial insurer is accelerating the transformation of its working culture and creating ideal conditions for hybrid working, as well as increasing the proximity to its customers and business partners. Meanwhile, Swiss Prime Site Immobilien has signed a contract with the Aquilas Group for the space of the former Hotel Stücki in the Stücki Park in Basel. In spring 2022, following a brief period of renovation, the «Ariv» concept will take up residence in what is presently a hotel. This will see 150 units for medium- and long-term stays created over 8 000 m2. Martin Kaleja, CEO Swiss Prime Site Immobilien, says: «We are very pleased that we were able to convince three international companies - Zalando, HDI and Aquilas - of our services and offerings. Be it office, retail or commercial use: flexible and high-quality space concepts in great locations are in high demand.»

Further anchor tenants acquired for development projects in Geneva, Schlieren and Basel

In Geneva, right by Lancy-Pont-Rouge train station, Swiss Prime Site Immobilien is developing a 30 000 m2 service complex certified according to the SNBS sustainability standard. Another major anchor tenant (6 700 m2) has been secured for «Alto» in the form of a globally active service provider, raising the pre-letting level to around 50%. Pont-Rouge is the first major construction stage in Geneva's significant development project Praille-Acacias-Vernets (PAV), where a new district is emerging across an area of 230 hectares. Martin Kaleja, CEO Swiss Prime Site Immobilien, says: «We only laid the foundation stone for this project in late April 2021, but after signing up CMS and Westhive, we now succeeded in gaining another prestigious anchor tenant. The excellent public transport links, the large and ultra-modern spaces tailored to current customer needs and the emerging urban district were decisive factors in agreeing the contract.» Swiss Prime Site Immobilien also managed to acquire further tenants for more than 10 000 m2 of space in total in the development projects in Basel (Stücki Park) and Schlieren (JED new building).