Swiss Prime Site: largest certified property portfolio in Switzerland

75% of properties will have certificates for sustainability

As part of its comprehensive initiatives for sustainability-oriented management, Swiss Prime Site has decided to certify the bulk of its portfolio of properties and sites throughout Switzerland around 180 in total before the end of the 2022 financial year. After a thorough analysis of the different certification systems as well as a feasibility study, the company already implemented more than a dozen pilot certifications. The goal is to have around 75% of the property portfolio certified by the end of 2022. René Zahnd, CEO Swiss Prime Site: «By certifying our properties, we are increasing transparency while at the same time establishing a frame of reference. We are also laying the foundation for long-term environmental, economic and social added value for all stakeholders. And since last year we have coupled our ambitious climate goals with our financing strategy. Each improvement in sustainability allows us access to more attractive financing.»

Climate-neutral property portfolio by 2040

Swiss Prime Sites environmental policy stipulates that all new build, modification and repositioning projects have to be certified under a nationally or internationally recognised sustainability label. For existing properties, the company uses BREEAM In-Use, an international certification system. For development projects, the focus is on certification under the Swiss Sustainable Building Standard (SNBS). «Beyond certification, we create a potential analysis for each certified property which result in measures for increasing sustainability performance. Our ambitions for individual issues such as the avoidance of greenhouse gas emissions in both the construction and operating phases and the circular economy go beyond merely meeting targets», explains Martin Pfenninger, Head Group Sustainability. The objectives for Swiss Prime Site are clear: the development of sustainable living spaces and a climate-neutral property portfolio by 2040.