Swiss Prime Site (SPS): foundation stone ceremony on the JED campus

New build as a sustainable keystone on the site

The foundation stone ceremony and presentation of the «JED new build» development project took place in Schlieren on Thursday 22 September 2022. The event also encompassed speeches by the buildings owner, Swiss Prime Site, Town Councillor Stefano Kunz, Head of the Building and Planning division of the town of Schlieren, along with representatives of other major stakeholders in the project. The new build will be constructed in line with circular economy principles, certified under SNBS Gold and represents the sustainable keystone for the extensive development of the JED site. The location of a former industrial-scale printing plant has been undergoing a transformation into a modern place of work and living space since 2018 and is home to diverse, flexible types of use. Urs Baumann, CIO Swiss Prime Site Immobilien: «The revitalisation and conversion associated with the modification of the existing buildings has turned the site into a think and work tank for business, industry and commerce. The pleasingly high level of first-time letting proves that there is great demand for large spaces that interact with each other. The new build offers the perfect addition to the existing ensemble of laboratory and office floor spaces.» Stefano Kunz, Schlieren Town Councillor, adds: «Swiss Prime Site has succeeded in bringing new life and flair to the formerly enclosed NZZ site thanks to its new pathways and its open, spacious architecture.» The new build on the sites land reserve has five storeys, lettable area of more than 14 000 m2 and a unique exterior making it perfect for tenants looking for large, connected and adaptable spaces. The project plan anticipates that the first tenants will move in from mid-2024 onwards.

«Space as a service» within Schlierens attractive life sciences hub

The JED campus represents a centre for the transfer of expertise, innovation and entrepreneurship, bringing together companies from various sectors and of different sizes. Pre-established anchor tenants Zühlke and Halter in the existing buildings will be joined in the new build by Superlab Suisse and FlexOffice, enhancing the ecosystem even further. In line with their business models, these two firms will offer «space as a service» to various start-ups and companies. Superlab Suisse focuses on early-stage companies from the life sciences sector and offers them fully equipped laboratories with flexibly scalable services. After Lausanne and Basel (as of 2023), Schlieren will mark this companys third site from 2024 onwards. FlexOffice has successfully provided fully equipped office floor spaces to SMEs across several cities in Switzerland and is now planning an additional site on the JED campus. «As of the foundation stone ceremony, weve already got two successful anchor tenants in the form of Superlab Suisse and FlexOffice that fit perfectly into the sites existing structure and neighbouring clusters. In conjunction with the neighbouring Wagi site, we are bolstering the business cluster and infrastructure for life sciences companies and beyond», Urs Baumann summarises.