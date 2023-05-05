05.05.2023 07:00:23

Swiss Prime Site successfully completes sale of Wincasa

Swiss Prime Site AG
Swiss Prime Site successfully completes sale of Wincasa

PRESS RELEASE

Zug, 5 May 2023

  • Regulatory approval granted without conditions
  • Focused strategy yields changes to Executive Board 

Swiss Prime Site has completed the sale of its holding in Wincasa to Implenia. The approval of the Swiss Competition Commission was granted without any conditions. Wincasa now offers its comprehensive range of services under the umbrella of Implenia. In this context, Oliver Hofmann, CEO Wincasa, has left the Executive Board of Swiss Prime Site.

On February 6, 2023, Swiss Prime Site announced the modernization and repositioning of the Jelmoli building. In the course of this and as planned, Nina Müller, CEO Jelmoli, handed over the management of operations to Reto Braegger as of May 1, 2023 and also left the Executive Board of Swiss Prime Site. The committee now consists of René Zahnd (CEO), Marcel Kucher (CFO) and Anastasius Tschopp (CEO, Swiss Prime Site Solutions).

René Zahnd, CEO of Swiss Prime Site, commented: «On behalf of my colleagues on the Board of Directors and the Executive Board, I would like to thank Nina Müller and Oliver Hofmann for their continuous commitment and excellent collaboration over the past years.»

If you have any questions, please contact:
 
Investor Relations, Florian Hauber
Tel. +41 58 317 17 64, florian.hauber@sps.swiss
 
Media Relations, Mladen Tomic
Tel. +41 58 317 17 42, mladen.tomic@sps.swiss


