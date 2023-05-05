|
05.05.2023 07:00:23
Swiss Prime Site successfully completes sale of Wincasa
|
Swiss Prime Site AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate
PRESS RELEASE
Zug, 5 May 2023
Swiss Prime Site has completed the sale of its holding in Wincasa to Implenia. The approval of the Swiss Competition Commission was granted without any conditions. Wincasa now offers its comprehensive range of services under the umbrella of Implenia. In this context, Oliver Hofmann, CEO Wincasa, has left the Executive Board of Swiss Prime Site.
On February 6, 2023, Swiss Prime Site announced the modernization and repositioning of the Jelmoli building. In the course of this and as planned, Nina Müller, CEO Jelmoli, handed over the management of operations to Reto Braegger as of May 1, 2023 and also left the Executive Board of Swiss Prime Site. The committee now consists of René Zahnd (CEO), Marcel Kucher (CFO) and Anastasius Tschopp (CEO, Swiss Prime Site Solutions).
René Zahnd, CEO of Swiss Prime Site, commented: «On behalf of my colleagues on the Board of Directors and the Executive Board, I would like to thank Nina Müller and Oliver Hofmann for their continuous commitment and excellent collaboration over the past years.»
If you have any questions, please contact:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swiss Prime Site AG
|Alpenstrasse 15
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0)58 317 17 17
|E-mail:
|mladen.tomic@sps.swiss
|Internet:
|www.sps.swiss
|ISIN:
|CH0008038389
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1625189
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1625189 05.05.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Swiss Prime Site AGmehr Nachrichten
|
05.05.23
|Swiss Prime Site successfully completes sale of Wincasa (EQS Group)
|
05.05.23
|Swiss Prime Site schliesst den Verkauf von Wincasa erfolgreich ab (EQS Group)
|
30.03.23
|Swiss Prime Site to sell Wincasa to Implenia (EQS Group)
|
30.03.23
|Swiss Prime Site verkauft Wincasa an Implenia (EQS Group)
|
21.03.23
|Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
21.03.23
|Generalversammlung stimmt allen Anträgen des Verwaltungsrats zu (EQS Group)
|
09.02.23
|Swiss Prime Site: good operating results 2022 (EQS Group)