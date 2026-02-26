Swiss Prime Site successfully placed CHF 350 million green convertible bonds due 2032 at a zero coupon and 24.0% conversion premium

Swiss Prime Site intends to use the proceeds to partly refinance its outstanding CHF 275 million convertible loan notes to ELM B.V. and to fund eligible green real estate investments as set forth in its Green Financing Framework.

Swiss Prime Site intends to use the proceeds to partly refinance its outstanding CHF 275 million convertible loan notes to ELM B.V. and to fund eligible green real estate investments as set forth in its Green Financing Framework.

Swiss Prime Site AG («Swiss Prime Site») today raised financing with the issuance of CHF 350 million senior unsecured green convertible bonds due 2032 (the «Bonds»), convertible into registered shares of Swiss Prime Site (the «Shares»).

The Bonds will not bear interest, were offered at an issue price of 100% of their principal amount and will be redeemed on 5 March 2032 at their principal amount, corresponding to a yield-to-maturity of 0.0% per annum. In certain circumstances customary to such bonds, the Bonds may be redeemed early.

Subject to their terms and conditions, the Bonds may be converted, at the option of their holders, for Shares at the prevailing conversion price that will be initially set at a premium of 24.0% to the arithmetic average of the volume weighted average prices of the Shares on each of the four trading days between 26 February 2026 (included) and 3 March 2026 (included) (the «Reference Share Price»). Such conversion price is subject to adjustment in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds.

Through this new equity-linked financing, Swiss Prime Site reinforces its diversified and conservative funding strategy using the wide range of funding instruments available, extends its average debt maturity and raises financing at attractive terms. The net proceeds from the issuance of the Bonds will be used to partly refinance its outstanding CHF 275 million convertible loan notes to ELM B.V. and to fund eligible green real estate investments, as set forth in Swiss Prime Site’s Green Financing Framework.

The Reference Share Price will be announced as soon as reasonably practical following such determination on 3 March 2026. Settlement of the Bonds is expected on or around 5 March 2026 (the «Settlement Date»). The official Reference Share Price and final conversion price of the Bonds will be announced at the end of the four trading days averaging period. In connection with the issuance of the Bonds, Swiss Prime Site has agreed to a lock-up, ending 90 days after the Settlement Date, subject to customary exceptions and regulatory requirements.