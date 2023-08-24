|
Swiss Prime Site with strong operating results
Swiss Prime Site AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad Hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR
PRESS RELEASE
Zug, 24. August 2023
Swiss Prime Site closed the first half of 2023 with strong operating results. Like-for-like (LfL) rental income was up by 3.4% compared with the same period last year. This was due to a strong rental market with notable lettings success and indexation in existing rental contracts. The Asset Management Business increased the Assets under Management by 6.5% to CHF 8.2 billion. With strict cost discipline, operating cash flow (Funds from Operations, FFO I) was almost constant at CHF 2.01 per share despite a significant increase in interest expense. With the current market visibility, Swiss Prime Site confirms the guidance set for the financial year 2023 with a stable FFO I and an LTV below 40%.
René Zahnd, CEO of Swiss Prime Site: «Its been an extraordinary half-year for us. Weve significantly streamlined our business model by repositioning the Jelmoli building and selling Wincasa, and done so in a challenging environment where the industry has been adjusting to higher capital costs and reduced valuations. Its all the more important that we create value in areas where we are market leaders: property management and development both for our own portfolio and for third parties. We expect our streamlining measures to make us even more agile and efficient. Overall, were satisfied with the first half and confident about the remainder of the year.»
Following the sale of Wincasa, Swiss Prime Site has modified its financial reporting based on IFRS 5 for the half-year. Wincasa is separately reported as discontinued operations, and previous years adjusted accordingly. Alongside, the segment reporting will be adjusted to reflect the new focussed strategy and the two segments «Real Estate» and «Asset Management» will be reported (until the end of 2024 also the segment «Retail»).
Rental income up, vacancies at a record low
Revaluations due to higher discount rates
Robust transaction market
Less growth in asset management but greater market share
Strict cost control continues
Very good financing market but higher costs
Higher profits with Wincasa sale
Stable FFO I and another fall in LTV
Targets for the 2023 financial year confirmed
