28.02.2023 13:11:59
Swiss Properties Invest has finalised the acquisition of an attractive commercial property in Schwerzenbach in the Canton of Zürich
Copenhagen, 28th of February 2023
Swiss Properties Invest AG has acquired a 7,232 square metre commercial property in Schwerzenbach in the canton of Zürich. The property is built in 1988 and the rentable space is spread over 7 levels with one level underground. The land size is 3,108 square metre and contains 40 outside (and 50 inside) parking spaces.
The acquired property represents a very attractive opportunity to Swiss Properties Invest delivering on all four acquisition criteria stated in the prospectus. Management sees an attractive opportunity to further increase the yield as the property is well suited for solar panels.
With the acquisition Swiss Properties Invest has now acquired 7 commercial properties and is continuing the stated objective of acquiring a portfolio of 8 attractive commercial properties in Switzerland.
For further information, please contact:
Swiss Properties Invest A/S
Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO
Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52
