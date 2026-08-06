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WKN DE: A1H81M / ISIN: CH0126881561

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06.08.2026 07:00:14

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions announces exclusive partnerships in India and Mexico

Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Partnership
Swiss Re Corporate Solutions announces exclusive partnerships in India and Mexico

06.08.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, 6 August 2026 – Swiss Re Corporate Solutions today announced it is establishing exclusive partnerships with Bajaj General Insurance in India and GNP Seguros in Mexico. The partnerships will provide insurance solutions to the growing number of large Indian and Mexican companies – many of which are expanding internationally – while also supporting global clients with operations in India and Mexico.

Ivan Gonzalez, CEO Swiss Re Corporate Solutions: “Multinational corporations increasingly expect insurers to combine deep local market expertise with global capabilities and seamless international execution. By working with local insurers, we can build on our underwriting expertise, capital strength and global reach to better support our corporate clients while creating a scalable platform for long-term growth."

In line with these ambitions, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions is partnering with Bajaj General Insurance in India, subject to definitive agreements and applicable regulatory requirements. The ambition is to provide underwriting expertise in lines of business that are critical for the continued growth of the Indian economy, including high-tech and manufacturing sectors. The partnership also intends to offer international insurance programs for Indian companies operating abroad.

In Mexico, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions is partnering with GNP Seguros. Subject to regulatory approvals, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions will transfer its direct commercial insurance portfolio in Mexico to GNP Seguros as part of a long-term strategic collaboration that will enable it to continue serving clients in Mexico through GNP Seguros' distribution network. The partnership brings together GNP Seguros' strong local market presence with Swiss Re Corporate Solutions' global risk knowledge and commercial insurance capabilities.

Ivan Gonzalez said: "Our partnerships with Bajaj General Insurance and GNP Seguros mark the beginning of a new era in how we serve clients in India and Mexico, two of the world's fastest-growing commercial insurance markets. Together, we will continue to build on our complementary strengths, broaden the solutions we bring to market and help businesses navigate an increasingly interconnected risk landscape with confidence and resilience."

For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.

Please use this link to access Swiss Re's press releases.

About Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions provides risk transfer solutions to large and mid-sized corporations around the world. Its innovative, highly customised products and standard insurance covers help to make businesses more resilient, while its industry-leading claims service provides additional peace of mind. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves clients from offices worldwide and is backed by the financial strength of the Swiss Re Group. Visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements
Certain statements and illustrations contained herein are forward-looking. These statements (including as to plans, objectives, targets, and trends) and illustrations provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Further information on forward looking statements can be found in the Legal Notice section of Swiss Re's website.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Swiss Re Ltd
Mythenquai 50/60
8022 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0) 43 285 71 71
E-mail: Media_Relations@swissre.com
Internet: www.swissre.com
ISIN: CH0126881561
Valor: 12688156
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2378300

 
End of News EQS News Service

2378300  06.08.2026 CET/CEST

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