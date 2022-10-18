|
18.10.2022 07:00:25
Swiss Re estimates Hurricane Ian claims at approximately USD 1.3 billion
|
Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 LR
Zurich, 18 October 2022 Swiss Re estimates its preliminary claims from Hurricane Ian at approximately USD 1.3 billion3, resulting in an expected Group net loss of approximately USD 0.5 billion for the third quarter of 2022. While the 2022 target of 10% Group ROE is unlikely to be reached given the impact from natural catastrophes, the Ukraine war and financial market volatility, the Group remains confident in the mid-term outlook and committed to its 2024 profitability goals.
Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Florida on 28 September 2022 as a category 4 hurricane. With sustained wind speeds of about 150 miles per hour (240 km/h), Ian was one of the strongest hurricanes to ever make landfall in the US, subjecting the affected region not only to extreme winds but also storm surges and torrential rain. Swiss Re estimates the preliminary total insured market loss from Hurricane Ian at USD 5065 billion4.
The foregoing estimates are subject to uncertainty and may need to be subsequently adjusted as the claims notification and assessment process continues.
L&H Re and Corporate Solutions remain on track to achieve their respective 2022 targets of approximately USD 300 million net income and a reported combined ratio of less than 95%. P&C Re's reported and normalised combined ratios were affected in the third quarter by an increase in small- to mid-sized claims, partly driven by economic inflation. As a result, the business is unlikely to reach its normalised combined ratio target of less than 94% in 2022.
Swiss Re maintains its very strong capital position, with Group SST ratio of 274% as of 1 July 2022. This allows Swiss Re to pursue profitable opportunities in a hardening reinsurance market, while remaining committed to its capital management priorities.
The Group's results for the third quarter will be announced on 28 October 2022.
1 Please see disclosure related to the April 2022 Investors' Day for details on the 2024 targets.
2 Normalised combined ratio assumes average large natural catastrophe losses and excludes prior-year reserve development.
3 Net of retrocessions and before tax.
4 Including National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.
Swiss Re
Cautionary note on forward-looking statements
End of Inside Information
