Swiss Re FY22 Profit Declines, Premium Edges Up; Sees Significant Profit Growth In FY23

(RTTNews) - Reinsurer Swiss Re AG (SSREY.PK) reported Friday that its fiscal 2022 net income was $472 million, down from last year's $1.44 billion.

The decline was due to the impact of economic inflation on actual and expected claims in the property and casualty businesses, mark-to-market impacts on listed equity investments and large natural catastrophe claims above expectations.

In the fourth quarter, net income was $757 million.

The company's annual net premiums earned and fee income edged up 0.9 percent to $43.12 billion from $42.73 billion in the previous year. Growth was negatively affected by adverse foreign exchange developments. At stable foreign exchange rates, the increase amounted to 5.3 percent.

Further, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of $6.40 per share at the Annual General Meeting on April 12.

Looking ahead for 2023, the company targets a net income of more than $3 billion, supported by successful P&C Re renewals, an expected decline in COVID-19 claims, higher interest rates and cost discipline.

Swiss Re also confirmed its multi-year targets of 10 percent annual growth in economic net worth per share and 14 percent return on equity in 2024.

