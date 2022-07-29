Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Swiss Re H1 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Swiss Re Ltd. (SSREY.PK) reported first half net income of $157 million compared with $1.0 billion, prior year. The company said the decline was driven mainly by significantly lower investment results as well as first-quarter reserves for the Ukraine war. Swiss Re returned to profitability in the second quarter of 2022, with a net income of $405 million.

Net premiums earned and fee income increased 1.9% to $21.2 billion in the first six months of 2022 from $20.8 billion, last year. The company said the growth was negatively affected by adverse foreign exchange developments. At stable foreign exchange rates, net premiums earned would have increased by 5.1%.

Swiss Re's CEO Christian Mumenthaler said: "The achievement of the Group targets is highly dependent on the performance of financial markets and large-loss experience in the second half of 2022. Our very strong capital position and excellent client franchise enable us to capture further profitable growth opportunities in a supportive pricing environment."

