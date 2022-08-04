Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Swiss Re launches new insurance-linked investment advisory business

Zurich, 4 August 2022 Swiss Re announces the launch of its new investment advisory company and wholly owned subsidiary Swiss Re Insurance-Linked Investment Advisors Corporation (SRILIAC), a SEC registered investment adviser. The company offers investment management services to qualified institutional investors, with a particular focus on catastrophe bonds.

SRILIAC's investment strategy focuses on insurance-linked securities, primarily catastrophe bonds, thus allowing investors the opportunity to access Swiss Re's capabilities in catastrophe bond investments, natural catastrophe modelling and underwriting.

SRILIAC's investment strategy complements Swiss Re's other investment strategy focused on natural catastrophe reinsurance contracts managed by Swiss Re Insurance-Linked Investment Management Ltd. (SRILIM). Through these investment managers, investors can now access either Swiss Re's core natural catastrophe book or the broader catastrophe bond market alongside Swiss Re.

MariaGiovanna Guatteri, CEO of SRILIAC, said: "Swiss Re has been trading and investing in ILS for over two decades. Now we are opening our capabilities to institutional investors, allowing them to benefit from our track record and established risk analytics, portfolio management and operational expertise. We believe that our focus on catastrophe bonds will closely align with investors who value liquidity and transparency."

Philipp Rüede, Head Alternative Capital Partners at Swiss Re, said: "This move comes as the natural next step in the Group's strategy to have Swiss Re's Alternative Capital Partners expand the options for attractive investment partnerships with institutional investors. SRILIAC's investment strategy allows investors to benefit from Swiss Re's experienced team and a cat bond portfolio constructed through disciplined risk selection."

For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.
Please use this link to access the Swiss Re website.

 

About Swiss Re Insurance-Linked Investment Advisors Corporation (SRILIAC)

SRILIAC is an investment adviser registered with the SEC. SRILIAC is wholly owned by Swiss Re America Holding Corporation and is part of the Swiss Re Group.  SRILIAC specializes  in  investment  management  services relating  to  insurance-related  risks  where  it seeks to build and manage portfolios for clients investing in assets such as ILS,  Industry  Loss  Warranties  ("ILWs")  and  other  financial  instruments like catastrophe derivatives.  SRILIAC  provides investment management services on a discretionary basis and tailors its advisory services to the needs of its clients.

About Swiss Re

The Swiss Re Group is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 80 offices globally.

Disclaimer

This press release is not an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any interest in a fund or any other SRILIAC trading strategy or investment product. An investment in any SRILIAC managed product entails a high degree of risk and investors could lose all or a portion of their investment.

 

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements
Certain statements and illustrations contained herein are forward-looking. These statements (including as to plans, objectives, targets, and trends) and illustrations provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Further information on forward looking statements can be found in the Legal Notice section of Swiss Re's website.

 

 


