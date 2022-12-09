Swiss Re Proposes Vanessa Lau, Pia Tischhauser As Board Members

(RTTNews) - Reinsurer Swiss Re Ltd. (SSREY.PK) Friday said its Board of Directors will nominate Vanessa Lau and Pia Tischhauser for election as new members at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of shareholders on April 12, 2023.

The current Board members Renato Fassbind and Susan L. Wagner will not stand for re-election.

Vanessa Lau is the Group Chief Financial Officer of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited. Pia Tischhauser served on the Executive Committee of Boston Consulting Group as an elected member from 2016 to end 2021.

The company noted that Fassbind has served on Swiss Re's Board of Directors since 2011 and will reach the 12-year tenure limit at the AGM. He is the Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director of the Board, and also chairs the Audit Committee and is a member of the Governance and Nomination Committee and the Compensation Committee.

Wagner has 9-years of service on Swiss Re's Board of Directors. She chairs the Investment Committee, is a member of the Governance and Nomination Committee and was a member of the Finance and Risk Committee for many years.