Swiss Re publishes Annual Report 2025 and invitation to 2026 AGM

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 LR Annual Report 2025 presents Swiss Re's Group strategy and its business performance and risk assessment for 2025

Annual Report now includes the Sustainability Report

Invitation to 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) outlines the Board of Directors' proposals for shareholder vote

Swiss Re proposes to elect Jean-Jacques Henchoz as new member of the Board of Directors; Larry Zimpleman will not stand for re-election

Swiss Re proposes a dividend of USD 8.00 per share, an increase of 9% compared to the previous year Zurich, 12 March 2026 – Swiss Re today published its 2025 Annual Report and the invitation for the upcoming Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM) on 10 April 2026. Swiss Re's Annual Report 2025 presents the fully audited results for the year ending 31 December 2025 and provides a comprehensive overview of the Group's strategy, business performance and risk assessment. It also includes the audited consolidated and statutory financial statements of Swiss Re Ltd, as well as detailed disclosures on governance and compensation. The Annual Report now includes the Sustainability Report, integrating financial and non-financial disclosures in a single publication. It sets out Swiss Re's sustainability performance in 2025, progress against its strategic ambitions and targets, and includes detailed climate-related disclosures, including the Climate Transition Plan, alongside social and governance information. Increased dividend of USD 8.00 per share Swiss Re's capital position remains strong, with an estimated Group Swiss Solvency Test (SST) ratio of 250%1 as of 1 January 2026. Based on this position and the strong Group result, the Board of Directors proposed a dividend of USD 8.00 per share, an increase of 9% compared with the dividend paid in 2025. In addition, Swiss Re has launched a share buyback programme, repurchasing up to USD 1.5 billion of its own shares in 2026, including USD 500 million as part of its sustainable annual share buyback programme. Swiss Re 2026 AGM The invitation for the 2026 AGM, published by the Board of Directors, includes but is not limited to: Proposal for approval of the Annual Report, as well as the annual and consolidated financial statements 2025.

Proposal for a consultative vote on the Sustainability Report 2025.

Proposal for the distribution of an ordinary dividend of USD 8.00 per share for the 2025 financial year.

Proposal for Board elections and re-elections: Larry Zimpleman will not stand for re-election at the AGM. The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of all other current members for a one-year term of office, including Jacques de Vaucleroy as both a Board member and Chairman. Additionally, the Board proposes the election of Jean-Jacques Henchoz as a new member.

Proposal for the re-election of the four current members of the Compensation Committee.

Proposal for approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Committee, and a consultative vote on the 2025 Compensation Report.

Proposal to convert the share capital currency of Swiss Re Ltd from Swiss francs to US dollars to align with the currency material to the company's business activities, thereby improving efficiency and reducing operational costs.

Proposal to renew the capital band in US dollars, as required following approval of the proposed conversion of the share capital currency. This year's AGM will be held at 09:30 CEST on 10 April 2026 in THE HALL, Dübendorf. The invitation to Swiss Re's 2026 AGM is available online here. Voting results will be published on the Group's website shortly after the AGM. Media representatives can follow the AGM via live broadcast or attend in person by registering in advance at Media_Relations@swissre.com. The Annual Report 2025 is available here on Swiss Re's website. In addition, the Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd Annual Report 2025 is available here. 1 Estimated Group SST ratio as of 1 January 2026. The SST ratio is filed with FINMA periodically and is subject to review. Financial calendar 10 April 2026: 162nd Annual General Meeting 7 May 2026: First quarter 2026 results 6 August 2026: Half-year 2026 results 5 November 2026: Nine month 2026 results For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.

