12.03.2026 07:00:32
Swiss Re publishes Annual Report 2025 and invitation to 2026 AGM
Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Annual Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 LR
Zurich, 12 March 2026 – Swiss Re today published its 2025 Annual Report and the invitation for the upcoming Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM) on 10 April 2026.
Swiss Re's Annual Report 2025 presents the fully audited results for the year ending 31 December 2025 and provides a comprehensive overview of the Group's strategy, business performance and risk assessment. It also includes the audited consolidated and statutory financial statements of Swiss Re Ltd, as well as detailed disclosures on governance and compensation.
The Annual Report now includes the Sustainability Report, integrating financial and non-financial disclosures in a single publication. It sets out Swiss Re's sustainability performance in 2025, progress against its strategic ambitions and targets, and includes detailed climate-related disclosures, including the Climate Transition Plan, alongside social and governance information.
Increased dividend of USD 8.00 per share
Swiss Re's capital position remains strong, with an estimated Group Swiss Solvency Test (SST) ratio of 250%1 as of 1 January 2026. Based on this position and the strong Group result, the Board of Directors proposed a dividend of USD 8.00 per share, an increase of 9% compared with the dividend paid in 2025. In addition, Swiss Re has launched a share buyback programme, repurchasing up to USD 1.5 billion of its own shares in 2026, including USD 500 million as part of its sustainable annual share buyback programme.
Swiss Re 2026 AGM
The invitation for the 2026 AGM, published by the Board of Directors, includes but is not limited to:
This year's AGM will be held at 09:30 CEST on 10 April 2026 in THE HALL, Dübendorf. The invitation to Swiss Re's 2026 AGM is available online here. Voting results will be published on the Group's website shortly after the AGM.
Media representatives can follow the AGM via live broadcast or attend in person by registering in advance at Media_Relations@swissre.com.
The Annual Report 2025 is available here on Swiss Re's website. In addition, the Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd Annual Report 2025 is available here.
1 Estimated Group SST ratio as of 1 January 2026. The SST ratio is filed with FINMA periodically and is subject to review.
Financial calendar
10 April 2026: 162nd Annual General Meeting
7 May 2026: First quarter 2026 results
6 August 2026: Half-year 2026 results
5 November 2026: Nine month 2026 results
For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.
