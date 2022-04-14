|
Swiss Re publishes its 2021 Financial Condition Report
Zurich, 14 April 2022 - Swiss Re today published the 2021 Financial Condition Report for the Swiss Re Group and regulated re/insurance legal entities domiciled in Switzerland for the reporting period ended 31 December 2021.
The report contains information on the Swiss Solvency Test (SST) and the financial condition of the Swiss Re Group and the Swiss-regulated re/insurance entities Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd, Swiss Re Nexus Reinsurance Company Ltd, Swiss Re International SE, Luxembourg (Zurich branch) and iptiQ EMEA P&C S.A. Luxembourg (Zurich branch). The public disclosure of this report is a regulatory requirement pursuant to FINMA Circular 2016/2 Disclosure - insurers.
The 2021 Financial Condition Report is available for download on Swiss Re's website under: swissre.com/FCR2021.
For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.
