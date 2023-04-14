Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Annual Results

Swiss Re publishes its 2022 Financial Condition Report



14-Apr-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 LR Zurich, 14 April 2023 Swiss Re today published the 2022 Financial Condition Report for the Swiss Re Group and its regulated re/insurance legal entities domiciled in Switzerland for the reporting period ended 31 December 2022. The report contains information on the Swiss Solvency Test (SST) and the financial condition of the Swiss Re Group and its Swiss-regulated re/insurance entities Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd, Swiss Re Nexus Reinsurance Company Ltd, Swiss Re International SE, Luxembourg, Zurich branch and iptiQ EMEA P&C S.A. Luxembourg, Zurich branch. The public disclosure of this report is a regulatory requirement pursuant to FINMA Circular 2016/2 Disclosure insurers. The 2022 Financial Condition Report is available for download on Swiss Re's website under: www.swissre.com/FCR2022. For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.

