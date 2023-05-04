|
04.05.2023 07:00:26
Swiss Re reports a first-quarter net income of USD 643 million
|
Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 LR
Zurich, 4 May 2023 Swiss Re reported a net income of USD 643 million for the first quarter of 2023 as improved profitability in all main businesses absorbed large natural catastrophe losses and seasonally higher mortality in winter months.
Swiss Re's Group Chief Executive Officer Christian Mumenthaler said: "The first-quarter results demonstrate the resilience of all our main businesses, supported by adequate pricing, higher investment returns and cost discipline."
Swiss Re's Group Chief Financial Officer John Dacey said: "The return on investments of 2.8% that we achieved in a turbulent quarter demonstrates the quality of our asset portfolio. On the liability side, we absorbed multiple large losses, while maintaining underwriting profitability."
Solid first-quarter profit of USD 643 million
The increase in net income was driven by robust price improvements and higher investment results. Net premiums earned increased by 8.5% to USD 5.8 billion from USD 5.3 billion in the same period last year. Calculated at constant foreign exchange rates, the increase of net premiums earned amounted to 11.3%.
The combined ratio was 97.2%1 for the first quarter. P&C Re confirms its full-year target of achieving a combined ratio below 95%, as the business earns the majority of its natural catastrophe premiums in the second half of the year.2
Successful April P&C Re renewals in an elevated risk environment
L&H Re achieves solid first-quarter result
Outlook
Details of Q1 2023 performance
1 The Group has prospectively, as from Q1 2023, revised the methodology used to calculate the combined ratio to include interest on funds withheld.
2 Assuming a normal large natural catastrophe loss burden.
Media conference call
Swiss Re will hold a media conference call this morning at 08:30 CEST. In order to participate, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start using the following numbers:
Switzerland/Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 5000
Investor and analyst call
Swiss Re will hold an investors' and analysts' call at 14:00 CEST, which will focus exclusively on Q&A. The investor and analyst presentation can be accessed here. You are kindly requested to dial into the conference call 1015 minutes prior to the start using the following numbers:
Switzerland: +41 (0) 58 310 5000
For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.
Cautionary note on forward-looking statements
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swiss Re Ltd
|Mythenquai 50/60
|8022 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0) 43 285 71 71
|E-mail:
|Media_Relations@swissre.com
|Internet:
|www.swissre.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126881561
|Valor:
|12688156
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1623981
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1623981 04-May-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Swiss Re AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Swiss Re AGmehr Analysen
|07:31
|Swiss Re Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.05.23
|Swiss Re Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.05.23
|Swiss Re Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.05.23
|Swiss Re Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.05.23
|Swiss Re Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:31
|Swiss Re Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.05.23
|Swiss Re Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.05.23
|Swiss Re Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.05.23
|Swiss Re Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.05.23
|Swiss Re Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.05.23
|Swiss Re Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.05.23
|Swiss Re Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.23
|Swiss Re Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.23
|Swiss Re Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.04.23
|Swiss Re Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:31
|Swiss Re Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.05.23
|Swiss Re Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.03.23
|Swiss Re Sell
|UBS AG
|21.02.23
|Swiss Re Sell
|UBS AG
|20.02.23
|Swiss Re Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.05.23
|Swiss Re Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.05.23
|Swiss Re Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.04.23
|Swiss Re Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.02.23
|Swiss Re Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.23
|Swiss Re Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Swiss Re AG
|89,20
|0,22%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: ATX in Grün -- DAX erholt -- Chinesische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Markt werden am Freitag Pluszeichen beobachtet. Der DAX bewegt sich ebenfalls fester. An den chinesischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu. Für die Wall Street ging es im Donnerstagshandel abwärts.