Swiss Re secures significant alternative capital via an innovative hybrid transaction

Swiss Re partners with J.P. Morgan and institutional investors to secure USD 1.15 billion in protection for severe underwriting-related losses

The innovative hybrid transaction is first of its kind to combine bank financing and insurance-linked securities (ILS)

The transaction supports Swiss Re's growth opportunites in an attractive reinsurance market

Zurich, 14 April 2022 - Swiss Re has successfully closed an innovative multi-year stop-loss transaction, with financing ultimately provided by J.P. Morgan and various institutional investors. The transaction, which covers underwriting risks across the entire Swiss Re Group, is the first of its kind to combine both bank financing and insurance-linked securities.

Swiss Re's Group Chief Financial Officer John Dacey, said: "The innovative partnership is a great example of how the Group considers all sources of capital holistically and aims to further enhance its flexible capital structure. With this transaction, the Alternative Capital Partners division delivers another material contribution to Swiss Re's efficient capital management."

The transaction utilises a newly-established segregated account of the existing Matterhorn Re Ltd. special purpose insurer vehicle. J.P. Morgan provides USD 1 billion financing via a senior loan, while various institutional investors will participate via a USD 150 million investment in junior insurance-linked notes issued by the segregated account.

With this deal, Swiss Re has protection from severe underwriting losses for the financial years 2022-2026, thereby supporting growth opportunities in an attractive reinsurance market. Further, the transaction is expected to have a positive benefit for Swiss Re's ratings and regulatory capital requirements.

The transaction is fully collateralised, with the proceeds to be held in notes issued by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which has Aaa/AAA/AAA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch, all stable) ratings.

Philipp Rüede, Head of Swiss Re Alternative Capital Partners, said: "Through Alternative Capital Partners' expertise and strong relationships, we have been able to structure this first-of-its-kind hybrid transaction, bringing together bank financing and insurance-linked securities markets. In doing so, we have leveraged the complementary nature of the two sources of capital in a landmark transaction within the reinsurance and ILS markets. It is another example of Swiss Re's long tradition of innovation in the alternative capital space and underscores the strength of its franchise."

Alternative Capital Partners was launched in 2019 by combining Swiss Re's Insurance-Linked Securities (ILS) and Retro & Syndication teams. By leveraging the combined strength of both teams and building a unified centre of expertise, it has become a key division supporting Swiss Re's strategy and franchise.