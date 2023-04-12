12.04.2023 18:15:24

Swiss Re shareholders approve all proposals at 2023 AGM

Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Swiss Re shareholders approve all proposals at 2023 AGM

12.04.2023 / 18:15 CET/CEST

Zurich, 12 April 2023 Swiss Re's shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at today's Annual General Meeting (AGM). In particular:

  • The distribution of an ordinary dividend of USD 6.40 per share.
  • The re-election of Sergio P. Ermotti as Chairman of the Board of Directors. As previously announced, he will step down from his role after a short handover period. The exact date will be announced by means of a press release.
  • The re-election of all proposed members of the Board for a one-year term.
  • The election of Vanessa Lau and Pia Tischhauser as new Board members for a one-year term.
  • Jacques de Vaucleroy assumes the role of Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director.

Distribution of the dividend

With a majority of 98.12% of the votes cast, shareholders approved the proposal of the Board of Directors to pay out an ordinary dividend of USD 6.40 per share for the 2022 financial year, reflecting Swiss Re's very strong capital position and capital management priorities.

As previously announced, the dividend payment is declared in US dollars starting this year, to align with Swiss Re's reporting currency. The dividends will be paid converted into Swiss francs, out of voluntary profit reserves and will be distributed beginning 18 April 2023. From 14 April 2023, Swiss Re shares will be traded ex-dividend.

Elections to the Board of Directors

Shareholders approved the re-election of Sergio P. Ermotti as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. As announced on 29 March 2023, Sergio P. Ermotti will step down after the AGM and a short handover period. The Board of Directors has appointed Jacques de Vaucleroy as Vice Chairman and as Lead Independent Director. He will chair the Board of Directors until a new Chairperson has been elected by an Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders.

Swiss Re's Chairman Sergio P. Ermotti said: "I would like to thank the shareholders for their support during the last two years, particularly for their understanding and for voting in favour of my re-election today. This will allow us to manage the transition period efficiently, in line with best corporate governance and in the best interest of all stakeholders involved. It has been a great honour for me to preside over Swiss Re. With a clear strategy in place, I am convinced that Swiss Re is very well positioned to thrive in an environment of heightened risks under the Board leadership of Jacques."

Swiss Re's new Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director Jacques de Vaucleroy said: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank Sergio for his significant contributions and wish him every success in his new role. Swiss Re is in a strong position, as evidenced by our excellent client franchise and our very strong capital position. Our strategic goals are clear and remain unchanged. And the company is fully determined to achieve them."

The shareholders re-elected all other proposed members of the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office. Vanessa Lau and Pia Tischhauser were elected as new Board members, for a one-year term as well.

In addition, shareholders elected Jay Ralph as a new member of the Compensation Committee and re-elected all other proposed Compensation Committee members for a one-year period.

Approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Committee

Shareholders approved with 86.69% of the votes cast the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors for the one-year term until the completion of the 2024 AGM.

Shareholders also approved the aggregate amount of variable short-term compensation for the members of the Group Executive Committee for the 2022 financial year with 94.53% of the votes cast. In addition, shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation and variable long-term compensation for the members of the Group Executive Committee for the 2024 financial year with 88.35%.

In a consultative vote, the shareholders approved the 2022 Compensation Report with 89.34% of the votes cast.

Additional voting results and information

Further proposals by the Board of Directors that were approved by today's AGM included:

  • The company's Annual Report (including the Management Report) and the annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year.
  • The discharge of all members of the Board of Directors for the last financial year.
  • The alignment of Swiss Re Ltd's Articles of Association with the revised Swiss Corporate Law.

Detailed voting results and the minutes of the AGM are available on Swiss Re's website. A replay of today's AGM as well as the speeches of the Chairman and the Group CEO can also be accessed on the website.

For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.
Please use this link to access Swiss Re's press releases.

Swiss Re
The Swiss Re Group is one of the worlds leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 80 offices globally.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements
Certain statements and illustrations contained herein are forward-looking. These statements (including as to plans, objectives, targets, and trends) and illustrations provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Further information on forward looking statements can be found in the Legal Notice section of Swiss Re's website.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Swiss Re Ltd
Mythenquai 50/60
8022 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0) 43 285 71 71
E-mail: Media_Relations@swissre.com
Internet: www.swissre.com
ISIN: CH0126881561
Valor: 12688156
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1606297

 
End of News EQS News Service

1606297  12.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1606297&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Swiss Re AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Swiss Re AGmehr Analysen

21.03.23 Swiss Re Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.03.23 Swiss Re Sell UBS AG
21.02.23 Swiss Re Sell UBS AG
20.02.23 Swiss Re Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
20.02.23 Swiss Re Hold Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Swiss Re AG 89,20 0,22% Swiss Re AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schließt höher
Der heimische beendet den dritten Handelstag der Woche schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt geht mit Gewinnen in den Feierabend. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit unterschiedlichen Richtungen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Mittwoch überwiegend nach oben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen