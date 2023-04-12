|
12.04.2023 18:15:24
Swiss Re shareholders approve all proposals at 2023 AGM
|
Swiss Re Ltd
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Zurich, 12 April 2023 Swiss Re's shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at today's Annual General Meeting (AGM). In particular:
Distribution of the dividend
With a majority of 98.12% of the votes cast, shareholders approved the proposal of the Board of Directors to pay out an ordinary dividend of USD 6.40 per share for the 2022 financial year, reflecting Swiss Re's very strong capital position and capital management priorities.
As previously announced, the dividend payment is declared in US dollars starting this year, to align with Swiss Re's reporting currency. The dividends will be paid converted into Swiss francs, out of voluntary profit reserves and will be distributed beginning 18 April 2023. From 14 April 2023, Swiss Re shares will be traded ex-dividend.
Elections to the Board of Directors
Shareholders approved the re-election of Sergio P. Ermotti as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. As announced on 29 March 2023, Sergio P. Ermotti will step down after the AGM and a short handover period. The Board of Directors has appointed Jacques de Vaucleroy as Vice Chairman and as Lead Independent Director. He will chair the Board of Directors until a new Chairperson has been elected by an Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders.
Swiss Re's Chairman Sergio P. Ermotti said: "I would like to thank the shareholders for their support during the last two years, particularly for their understanding and for voting in favour of my re-election today. This will allow us to manage the transition period efficiently, in line with best corporate governance and in the best interest of all stakeholders involved. It has been a great honour for me to preside over Swiss Re. With a clear strategy in place, I am convinced that Swiss Re is very well positioned to thrive in an environment of heightened risks under the Board leadership of Jacques."
Swiss Re's new Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director Jacques de Vaucleroy said: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank Sergio for his significant contributions and wish him every success in his new role. Swiss Re is in a strong position, as evidenced by our excellent client franchise and our very strong capital position. Our strategic goals are clear and remain unchanged. And the company is fully determined to achieve them."
The shareholders re-elected all other proposed members of the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office. Vanessa Lau and Pia Tischhauser were elected as new Board members, for a one-year term as well.
In addition, shareholders elected Jay Ralph as a new member of the Compensation Committee and re-elected all other proposed Compensation Committee members for a one-year period.
Approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Committee
Shareholders approved with 86.69% of the votes cast the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors for the one-year term until the completion of the 2024 AGM.
Shareholders also approved the aggregate amount of variable short-term compensation for the members of the Group Executive Committee for the 2022 financial year with 94.53% of the votes cast. In addition, shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation and variable long-term compensation for the members of the Group Executive Committee for the 2024 financial year with 88.35%.
In a consultative vote, the shareholders approved the 2022 Compensation Report with 89.34% of the votes cast.
Additional voting results and information
Further proposals by the Board of Directors that were approved by today's AGM included:
Detailed voting results and the minutes of the AGM are available on Swiss Re's website. A replay of today's AGM as well as the speeches of the Chairman and the Group CEO can also be accessed on the website.
For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.
Cautionary note on forward-looking statements
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swiss Re Ltd
|Mythenquai 50/60
|8022 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0) 43 285 71 71
|E-mail:
|Media_Relations@swissre.com
|Internet:
|www.swissre.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126881561
|Valor:
|12688156
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1606297
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1606297 12.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Swiss Re AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Swiss Re AGmehr Analysen
|21.03.23
|Swiss Re Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.03.23
|Swiss Re Sell
|UBS AG
|21.02.23
|Swiss Re Sell
|UBS AG
|20.02.23
|Swiss Re Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.23
|Swiss Re Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.03.23
|Swiss Re Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.03.23
|Swiss Re Sell
|UBS AG
|21.02.23
|Swiss Re Sell
|UBS AG
|20.02.23
|Swiss Re Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.23
|Swiss Re Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.03.23
|Swiss Re Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.02.23
|Swiss Re Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.02.23
|Swiss Re Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.01.23
|Swiss Re Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.12.22
|Swiss Re Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.03.23
|Swiss Re Sell
|UBS AG
|21.02.23
|Swiss Re Sell
|UBS AG
|20.02.23
|Swiss Re Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.02.23
|Swiss Re Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.01.23
|Swiss Re Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.02.23
|Swiss Re Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.23
|Swiss Re Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.02.23
|Swiss Re Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.02.23
|Swiss Re Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.01.23
|Swiss Re Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Swiss Re AG
|89,20
|0,22%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schließt höher
Der heimische beendet den dritten Handelstag der Woche schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt geht mit Gewinnen in den Feierabend. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit unterschiedlichen Richtungen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Mittwoch überwiegend nach oben.