Swiss Re Aktie
WKN DE: A1H81M / ISIN: CH0126881561
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10.04.2026 17:30:13
Swiss Re shareholders approve all proposals at AGM 2026
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Swiss Re Ltd
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Zurich, 10 April 2026 – Swiss Re's shareholders approved a dividend of USD 8.00 per share and elected Jean-Jacques Henchoz as a new member of the Board of Directors at today's Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Distribution of the dividend
Elections to the Board of Directors
Swiss Re's Chairman Jacques de Vaucleroy said: "I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and confidence in the Board of Directors, and congratulate Jean-Jacques Henchoz on his election to the Board of Directors."
Additional voting results and information
Detailed voting results and the minutes of the AGM are available on Swiss Re's website. The link also provides access to the speeches delivered by the Chairman and the Group CEO.
Financial calendar
7 May 2026 First quarter 2026 results
6 August 2026 Half-year 2026 results
5 November 2026 Nine-month 2026 results
26 February 2027 Full-year 2026 results
For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.
Cautionary note on forward-looking statements
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swiss Re Ltd
|Mythenquai 50/60
|8022 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0) 43 285 71 71
|E-mail:
|Media_Relations@swissre.com
|Internet:
|www.swissre.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126881561
|Valor:
|12688156
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2306702
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2306702 10.04.2026 CET/CEST
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