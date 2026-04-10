Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Swiss Re shareholders approve all proposals at AGM 2026



10.04.2026 / 17:30 CET/CEST



Zurich, 10 April 2026 – Swiss Re's shareholders approved a dividend of USD 8.00 per share and elected Jean-Jacques Henchoz as a new member of the Board of Directors at today's Annual General Meeting (AGM). Distribution of the dividend

Shareholders approved the Board of Directors' proposal to pay an ordinary dividend of USD 8.00 per share for the 2025 financial year. The dividend will be paid in Swiss francs, converted from US dollars, out of voluntary profit reserves, with distribution from 16 April 2026 onwards. Swiss Re shares will be traded ex-dividend from 14 April 2026. Elections to the Board of Directors

Shareholders elected Jean-Jacques Henchoz as a new member of the Board of Directors for one term of office until completion of the next AGM. They also re-elected all proposed members of the Board of Directors, as well as all proposed members of the Compensation Committee, each for one term of office until completion of the next AGM. Swiss Re's Chairman Jacques de Vaucleroy said: "I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and confidence in the Board of Directors, and congratulate Jean-Jacques Henchoz on his election to the Board of Directors." Additional voting results and information

Further proposals submitted by the Board of Directors that were approved at today's AGM included: Approval of the Annual Report (including the Management Report), as well as the annual and consolidated financial statements for 2025

Approval of the Compensation Report 2025 (consultative vote)

Approval of the Sustainability Report 2025 (consultative vote)

Granting of discharge to the members of the Board of Directors

Approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Committee

Conversion of the statutory share capital currency of Swiss Re Ltd from Swiss francs to US dollars

Renewal of the capital band in US dollars Detailed voting results and the minutes of the AGM are available on Swiss Re's website. The link also provides access to the speeches delivered by the Chairman and the Group CEO. Financial calendar 7 May 2026 First quarter 2026 results 6 August 2026 Half-year 2026 results 5 November 2026 Nine-month 2026 results 26 February 2027 Full-year 2026 results For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.

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Swiss Re

The Swiss Re Group is one of the world’s leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk – from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 70 offices globally. Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

Certain statements and illustrations contained herein are forward-looking. These statements (including as to plans, objectives, targets, and trends) and illustrations provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Further information on forward looking statements can be found in the Legal Notice section of Swiss Re's website.

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