Swiss Re targets a net income of USD 4.5 billion in 2026; refreshed strategy to strengthen core business
Zurich, 5 December 2025 – Swiss Re announces its targets for 2026, including a Group net income of USD 4.5 billion, supported by an updated strategy. The Group aims to complement the ordinary dividend with a sustainable annual share buyback programme, starting in 2026 at USD 500 million.
Swiss Re's Group Chief Executive Officer Andreas Berger said: "We continue to strengthen the foundations of our business. This year in particular, we accelerated efforts to improve the resilience of our in-force book in L&H Re. Along with the other actions we have taken, this gives us the confidence to increase our target for that Business Unit in 2026, contributing to an updated Group net income target of USD 4.5 billion."
"Today we are a stronger Swiss Re — delivering resilient earnings and leveraging a powerful data and AI platform to drive smarter decisions, deeper risk insights and long-term value for our clients. As we look ahead, we continue to focus our efforts and resources firmly on our core markets. Conditions remain constructive, supported by structural growth. This puts us in a strong position for 2026 and beyond."
AI will transform core processes to drive productivity and decision making
This strategic approach requires an end-to-end transformation of key processes. A crucial enabler is Swiss Re’s long-standing investment in a strategic data platform and high-quality data, which provide the foundation to fully harness the potential of AI.
L&H Re portfolio review materially completed
Targets for all Business Units maintained or increased
Sustainable annual share buyback programme to be introduced
ROE, dividend growth and operating cost reduction targets maintained
[1] In each year, subject to Board of Directors' proposal and subsequent AGM approval. The dividend per share growth aim applies to the dividends to be paid in April 2026 and April 2027.
[2] Subject to the achievement of Swiss Re's 2025 Group net income target and approval by the Board of Directors in February 2026.
[3] P&C Re combined ratio is defined as [(insurance service expense + amounts recoverable from reinsurers for incurred claims) / (insurance revenue + allocation of reinsurance premiums)].
[4] Corporate Solutions combined ratio is defined as [(insurance service expense + allocation of reinsurance premiums + amounts recoverable from reinsurers for incurred claims + non-directly attributable expenses) / insurance revenue].
Financial calendar
12 March 2026: Publication of Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2025
10 April 2026: 162nd Annual General Meeting
7 May 2026: First-quarter 2026 results
For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.
