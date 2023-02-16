|
16.02.2023 18:01:11
Swiss Steel Group divests several non-core distribution companies
|
Steeltec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Lucerne, February 16, 2023
Swiss Steel Group, a world leader in special long steel, today signed a definitive agreement for the sale of several distribution companies to JACQUET METALS, a leader in the distribution of specialty metals.
The transaction encompasses entities in the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia that have generated a total net revenue of EUR 158 million and an EBITDA of EUR 12 million in 2022 with 267 employees by selling mostly non-Swiss Steel Group products. This divesture is an important step for Swiss Steel Group on its strategic pathway focusing on a global distribution network that promotes and sells own mill products.
This is the second significant agreement between the longtime business partners Swiss Steel Group and JACQUET METALS following the sale of distribution entities in Germany, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands in 2015. With this transaction Swiss Steel Group and JACQUET METALS will expand their already existing business relationship and will continue to cooperate as reliable partners.
Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including approval by the relevant anti-trust authorities. The parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding the purchase price.
In accordance with IFRS 5, Swiss Steel Group will classify the disposal group as Held for Sale in its annual report 2022 foreseen to be published on March 8, 2023.
For further information:
About Swiss Steel Group
Forward-looking statements
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steeltec AG
|Landenbergstrasse 11
|6005 Luzern
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 581 41 23
|E-mail:
|a.beeler@swisssteelgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.swisssteel-group.com
|ISIN:
|CH0005795668
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1562199
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1562199 16-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Swiss Steel (ex Schmolz + Bickenbach)mehr Nachrichten
|
16.02.23
|Swiss Steel Group divests several non-core distribution companies (EQS Group)
|
16.02.23
|Swiss Steel Group veräussert mehrere nicht zum Kerngeschäft zählende Vertriebsgesellschaften (EQS Group)
|
10.11.22
|Swiss Steel Group saw expected slowdown in activity in Q3 2022 (EQS Group)
|
10.11.22
|Swiss Steel Group verzeichnet erwarteten Rückgang der Aktivität im Q3 2022 (EQS Group)
|
16.08.22
|Swiss Steel Group recorded a significant increase in earnings in Q2 2022 (EQS Group)
|
16.08.22
|Swiss Steel Group verzeichnete im Q2 2022 eine deutliche Gewinnsteigerung (EQS Group)
|
14.07.22
|Swiss Steel Group verzeichnet eine signifikante Ergebnissteigerung im 2. Quartal 2022 (EQS Group)
|
14.07.22
|Swiss Steel Group records a significant increase in earnings in the second quarter of 2022 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Swiss Steel (ex Schmolz + Bickenbach)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Swiss Steel (ex Schmolz + Bickenbach)
|0,41
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX geht im Minus ins Wochenende -- Zinssorgen zügeln US-Börsianer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Handel vor dem Wochenende schwächer.