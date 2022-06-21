Swiss Stock Market Closes Slightly In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Swiss stock market was unable to hold on to early gains and finished slightly under water on Tuesday, one session after halting the two-day slide in which it had dropped more than 330 points or 3 percent.

The market opened higher but faded as the session progressed, finally ending barely in the red - parting company with the rest of the major European markets, which all finished with modest gains.

For the day, the SMI dipped 6.07 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 10,479.84 after trading between 10,479.84 and 10,578.03.

Among the actives, Sika spiked 3.36 percent, Givaudan jumped 2.40 percent, Campagnie Financiere Richemont climbed 2.03 percent, Swisscom sank 1.10 percent, Swiss Re dropped 1.01 percent, Novartis declined 1.00 percent, The Swatch Group improved 0.94 percent, Swiss Life lost 0.84 percent, UBS Group collected 0.49 percent, Zurich Insurance slumped 0.48 percent, Credit Suisse fell 0.45 percent and Julius Bar rose 0.11 percent.

In economic news, Switzerland's exports grew for the first time in three months in May, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Tuesday.

Exports climbed by a real 2.4 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in April. Imports rose sharply by 7.1 percent from April, when they fell by 4.2 percent. Moreover, this was the fastest monthly growth in two years.

The trade surplus shrank to CHF 2.028 billion in May from CHF 3.611 billion in April.