Swiss Stocks Fall As Middle East Conflict Worries Weigh

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market turned in a weak performance on Friday, mirroring the trend across Europe, as rising concerns about the economic impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict deterred investors from picking up stocks.

The benchmark SMI, which opened flat, dropped to a low of 12,994.29 around late afternoon and eventually ended the session at 13,095.55, with a loss of 202.75 points or 1.52%.

Amrize ended down 5.41%. Sika and Holcim drifted down by 3.65% and 3.3%, respectively. Geberit and Roche Holding closed nearly 3% down.

UBS Group, Alcon, VAT Group, Kuehne + Nagel and Lonza Group lost 2%-2.5%. Sandoz Group, Swiss Life Holding, Partners Group, Helvetia Baloise Holding, Novartis, Zurich Insurance and Julius Baer also settled notably lower.

Galderma Group, Lindt & Spruengli and Swisscom gained 0.5%-0.7%, while Nestle edged up marginally.

Data released by the Swiss National Bank showed that its foreign exchange reserves fell to CHF 710 billion in February 2026, the lowest since May 2025, from an upwardly revised CHF 712 billion in the prior month. This marked the third successive decrease in foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank.