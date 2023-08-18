Swiss Travellers: Top 10 Most Visited Countries

Travel App Visited Compiles Users’ Data to Determine the Most Visited Countries for Swiss Travelers, along with other travel trends

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The travel app Visited by Arriving In High Heels Corporation has published a list of the top 10 most visited countries for Swiss travellers. Swiss travelers are the most well-traveled group in the world, with an average traveler visiting 22 countries, according to the Visited app, which has over 1.78 million users.



Visited app, allows users to map their travels, see most popular destinations by category, create personalized travel plans and see the percentage of the world that they have been to. The map feature allows users to map the countries they have been to or want to visit, as well as map regions and cities. Travel lists help users get inspired by adding new destinations by interest or experiences. While the travel planner sorts the countries the users still wish to visit by counting the number of sights on their wish list, the feature also allows users to swipe pictures to discover new places.

The top 10 most visited countries for Swiss travelers include:

Italy France Germany Spain United Kingdom Austria United States Greece Netherlands Portugal

"Despite being the most travelled people in the world, Swiss travellers are more likely to travel to destinations near the border or taking the short-haul flight. Like other European travellers, Swiss travellers dream of going to Australia, Iceland and Japan as their top wished for destinations,” said Anna Kayfitz, founder of the Visited App.

To see more travel trends on global users download the travel report: https://visitedapp.com/travel-report-results/

