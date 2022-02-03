Swisscom 2021 EBITDA Rises 1.4% On LFL Basis; Group Revenue Up 0.7%

(RTTNews) - Swisscom (SWZCF.PK, SCMWY.PK) generated net income of 1.83 billion Swiss francs in 2021, up 20.0% on prior-year primarily due to non-recurring items in the financial result and the higher EBITDA. Earnings per share was 35.37 francs compared to 29.54 francs. Consolidated EBITDA increased by 2.2% to 4.48 billion Swiss francs and includes non-recurring items from adjustments to post-employment benefits as well as provisions for litigation and personnel downsizing. EBITDA rose by 1.4% on a like-for-like basis, for the fiscal year.

Group revenue increased by 0.7% year-on-year to 11.18 billion Swiss francs. In the Swiss core business, revenue was 8.23 billion Swiss francs, down 0.2%. Revenue from telecommunications services decreased by 3.3% to 5.48 billion Swiss francs.

For fiscal 2022, Swisscom expects net revenue of 11.1-11.2 billion Swiss francs, EBITDA of around 4.4 billion Swiss francs and capital expenditure of around 2.3 billion Swiss francs. Subject to achieving its targets, Swisscom will propose to pay an unchanged, dividend of 22 francs per share for the 2022 financial year.

As at the end of 2021, Swisscom's 4G/LTE network covered 99% of the Swiss population. The company currently covers 99% of the Swiss population with a basic version of 5G.