Swisscom FY23 Profit Rises, Warns On FY24 EBITDA, Revenues; Maintains Dividend

(RTTNews) - Swisscom AG (SWZCF.PK, SCMWY.PK), a Swiss telecom service provider, on Thursday reported that its fiscal 2023 net income increased 6.7 percent to 1.71 billion Swiss francs from last year's 1.60 billion francs.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA grew 5 percent from last year to 4.62 billion francs. The increase in EBITDA was partially offset by higher depreciation and amortisation and a lower financial result.

Group revenue increased marginally by 0.2 percent to 11.07 billion francs from last year's 11.05 billion francs. Revenue increased 0.9 percent at constant exchange rates. Revenue in the Swiss core business fell 0.8 percent to 8.15 billion francs.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Swisscom expects revenue of around 11.0 billion francs, EBITDA of 4.5 billion francs to 4.6 billion francs and capital expenditure of around 2.3 billion francs.

Subject to achieving its targets, Swisscom plans to propose payment of an unchanged dividend of 22 francs per share for the 2024 financial year at the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

