Santhera Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Santhera Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3EJMQ / ISIN: CH1276028821

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.01.2026 07:39:35

Swissmedic Approves Santhera's AGAMREE For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

(RTTNews) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SANN.SW, SPHDF) announced that the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) has approved AGAMREE (vamorolone) for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients aged four years and older.

The approval by Swissmedic was supported by data from the pivotal Phase 2b VISION-DMD study, along with assessment results from the European Medicines Agency. This regulatory milestone marks a significant advancement in addressing the needs of patients living with DMD.

Following the approval, Santhera has been granted a 15-year exclusivity period under Swiss orphan drug status. The company retains exclusive distribution rights for AGAMREE in Switzerland and plans to initiate commercial launch in the second half of 2026, pending completion of national pricing and reimbursement procedures.

Currently, more than 200 individuals in Switzerland are affected by DMD, with limited treatment options available. The approval of AGAMREE offers new hope for patients and families impacted by this rare and debilitating disease.

SANN.SW closed on January 14 at CHF 13.26, down CHF 0.62 or 4.47%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG

mehr Nachrichten