Swissmedic Authorizes Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents And As Booster In Adults

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) said that Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, has expanded its temporary authorization of Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine in Switzerland for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 in adolescents aged 12 through 17 and as a heterologous and homologous booster dose for adults aged 18 and older.

The company said it has ongoing trials further exploring Nuvaxovid's efficacy and safety as a booster and preclinical data suggest that its vaccine induces immune response against Omicron variants, including BA.4/5.

The trade name Nuvaxovid has not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

