|
28.12.2019 05:26:00
Swissport Canada's reaction following the rejection of tentative agreement by employees
MONTREAL, Dec. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - We are surprised and disappointed with the outcome of today's vote since we have answered the great majority of the union demands. The proposal was fair and included significant improvements in total compensation and work conditions. We want to reiterate our commitment to pursuing our activities. Travelers, customers, stakeholders and airport authorities can rest assured that our team will dedicate every effort to reach an agreement and continue the refueling service during this busy period as we go back to the negotiation table.
SOURCE Swissport Canada Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt höher -- Dow Jones leicht fester -- DAX geht im Plus in Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag bergauf. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts. Der DAX bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.