LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Monday, August 8, 2022. As a result of the previously announced definitive merger agreement with funds managed by DigitalBridge Group, Inc. and IFM Investors to acquire all outstanding shares of Switch common stock in an all cash transaction, the Company will not conduct a second quarter 2022 earnings conference call.

ABOUT Switch

Switch (NYSE: SWCH), is the independent leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 700 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

We innovate to sustainably progress the digital foundation of the connected world with a focus on enterprise-class and emerging hybrid cloud solutions. The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; and Austin, Texas are the world's most powerful exascale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/switch-to-report-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-301595156.html

SOURCE Switch, Inc.