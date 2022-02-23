Switzerland Market Ends Marginally Down

(RTTNews) - After holding in positive territory till about an hour before the closing bell, the Switzerland stock market saw a mild bout of selling pressure in the final hour and ended marginally down on Wednesday.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 17.50 points or 0.15% at 11,941.89. The index touched a high of 12,125.16 around mid morning and stayed in a very narrow range for much of the day's session.

Holcim declined 2.37%, ABB shed 1.73% and Logitech ended 1.66% down, while Credit Suisse and UBS Group ended lower by 1.22% and 1.14%, respectively.

Sika climbed 1.3% and Givaudan moved up 1%. Geberit and Novartis gained 0.7% and 0.44%, respectively.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Dufry ended nearly 3% down. Flughafen Zurich drifted down 2.8%, while BB Biotech, Kuehne & Nagel, Cembra Money Bank and Zur Rose declined 2 to 2.4%.

Temenos Group, Straumann Holding, VAT Group, Logitech and AMS also declined sharply.

Schindler Holding, Barry Callebaut, Lindt & Spruengli, Sonova, Schindler Ps and Clariant gained 0.4 to 1%.

On the economic front, the Swiss investor sentiment index fell to 9 in February in 2022 from 9.5 in the previous month, according to the data released by the Credit Suisse & CFA Society.

"Swiss financial analysts expect the good economic situation at present to continue. However, they are becoming more pessimistic with regard to the equity market," Credit Suisse said. Also, the current conditions index fell 5.4 points to 44.6 in February.