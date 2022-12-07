|
07.12.2022 15:15:00
SWITZERLAND PRESENTS 24 NEW HIGH-TECH INNOVATIONS AT CES
New Creative Swiss Technologies: AR/VR Full-Body Immersive Experience, AR Plastic Surgery, Tech that Can 'See' Through Buildings, Videoconferencing Avatars, 100% Noise Canceling, Wearables for Vision Impaired, Smart Wheelchairs & More
Advances in Cyber Security, HealthTech, Blockchain, AI, A/V & Entertainment
Switzerland Global Enterprise Launches CES Female Founders Panel Celebrating Women Business Owners
ZURICH, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE)https://www.s-ge.com/, the official Swiss agency for export and investment promotion, is presenting 24 high-tech Swiss innovationstart-upsat CES 2023, the largest international technology trade show, in Las VegasJanuary 5-8, 2023. Switzerland, a country known for its high-tech research capabilities, will showcase exciting new start-up technologies, including VR, AR, wearables, disability technologies and more at the swisstech pavilion, located at booth #61344 at the Venetian, Eureka Park, Level 1, Hall G (see full exhibitor's list below and at https://www.thomasprsocial.com/ces-2023).
In addition, S-GE will launch a unique Swiss Female Founders Panel on technology spotlighting the advances of women in tech at the swisstech pavilion.
Along with partners: Innosuisse, Presence Switzerland, swissnex, and digital Switzerland, S-GE is presenting leading-edge innovations, with exhibitors, including:
Nanoleq/Oxa is launching Oxa Life, the only wearable connected with a biofeedback app that measures breathing to detect stress and other health problems. Oxa Life teaches users how to live a healthier and more balanced life through breathing training exercises. Originally established as a key B2B supplier of reliable e-components in the smart textile industry, Nanoleq has now reinvented health monitoring with smart textile wearables. The Oxa Life wearable breathing system is priced at $400 for the starter kit, which includes the garment, sensor, phone stand, and app and $169 for the garment alone. Oxa Life is available for pre-order on Kickstarter until December 19th at: Oxa Life Kickstarter. For more information, see www.oxalife.com.
nobank is launching a simple low-cost way to transact digital assets by building a non-custodial, smart contract wallet with advanced security and social recovery. nobank enables users to trade directly on the blockchain according to the principles of self-ownership and effective peer-to-peer transactions. This means that user's digital assets always remain in their own possession. When nobank users invest in cryptocurrencies or earn interest, they do so directly on the blockchain without an intermediary. Unlike traditional banks, there is no possibility of speculation or risky transactions with customer funds, because nobank has no access to user's assets. There will be a NFT raffle at the booth -- stop by the booth for more information. For more info, see: https://nobank.one.
AVAtronics is launching the first and only true AI wideband ANC technology capable of canceling 100% of noise without compromising quality of music or speech. AVAtronics provides the highest quality AI noise canceling technology, far superior to top-of-the-line Bose and Apple, with AI-enriched Wideband Active Noise Cancellation for the consumer electronics and transportation industries, especially essential for noisy travel, high-end audio, and B2B marketplaces. The new AVA Active Noise Cancellation ANC solution is a breakthrough in the audio industry. The patent protected technology is embedded in a variety of platforms, including audio SoCs, FPGAS and DSPs. AVAtronics will conduct live demonstrations at the booth. For more info, see: https://www.avatronics.com/.
FULL SWISSTECH CES 2023 EXHIBITOR'S LIST:
- AckTao: teaches students to react to any situation through smart gaming - video.
- Aegis Rider: AR for the motorcycle industry and racetrack - video.
- Agartha Labs: Web3 incubation platform for entrepreneurs to develop ideas.
- Algorized: advanced UWB radar sensing tracks human presence - even through buildings - video.
- Allimb Sarl: products that revolutionize therapeutic exercise.
- Arbrea Labs: AR for plastic surgery - video.
- Authena: eliminates counterfeiting for bridge between products and collectible NFT twin.
- AVAtronics: AI-enriched Wideband Active 100% Noise Cancellation audio tech.
- biped.ai: shoulder harness with autonomous technology to guide the vision impaired - video.
- Copresence: AI-based avatar video conferencing tech digitalizes participants for natural meetings.
- Experify: connects shoppers with authentic product owners for real opinions and reviews.
- GlobalM: video network technologies for sports/news/entertainment live broadcasting from app.
- Largo.ai: AI for video, audio, and text patterns for the recipes for successful entertainment scripts - video.
- Lighthouse Tech: smart fashion eyewear frame detects obstacles for the vision impaired - video.
- Modulos: AI-machine learning solution models data for a unique focus on data quality performance - video.
- Nanoleq/Oxa Life: new wearable smart garment teaches users healthy breathing.
- nobank: safe way to transact with digital assets on the Blockchain - video.
- OstLoong: AR outdoor sports and ski goggles - video.
- Scewo: only smart power wheelchair that drives on two wheels and climbs stairs - video.
- Sedimentum: contactless fall detectors with automatic alarms enable seniors to live safely - video.
- Superba AR: AR, Metaverse, web3, blockchain, and machine learning applications.
- Virtuosis AI: AI solution learns communication skills, mood, and burn-out by analyzing voice - video.
- Weezy VR: first interactive VR app for travel - video.
- Zoundream: translates baby's cries and sounds to decipher a baby's needs - video.
Swiss Female Founders Panel
S-GE will hold a unique CES fireside chat at the swisstech pavilion with Swiss female founders speaking about AI, Security, Data, New Tech, and Consumer Products. Meet Natalya Lopareva, CEO & Founder, algorized.com, Lara Gervaise, CoFounder, virtuosis.ai, Cecile Maye, CEO & Co-Founder, acktao.com, Jeyran Hezaveh, CEO & Co-Founder, avatronics.com, Eugenie Nicoud, Co-Founder & COO, sedimentum.com and Amber Gao, CEO & Founder, ostloong.com.
About S-GE:https://www.s-ge.com/en/sbh
About swisstech: https://www.swiss.tech/
