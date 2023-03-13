|
13.03.2023 16:09:26
Swoctem Intends To Increase Its Stake In Kloeckner
(RTTNews) - Swoctem GmbH said it intends to increase its stake in Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO), and make a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of the German steel and metal company. Shareholders are offered to acquire all no-par value registered shares of Kloeckner not directly held by SWOCTEM GmbH against payment of a cash consideration in the amount of 9.75 euros. The offer will not contain a minimum acceptance threshold.
With the offer, Swoctem GmbH aims to increase its existing shareholding in Kloeckner SE to more than 30% and thus to have more flexibility to buy shares in the future without having to make a mandatory offer.
According to Swoctem, Kloeckner shall remain listed on the stock exchange. Additionally, Swoctem GmbH does not aim for a majority stake in the Company and will continue to support the Company's Executive Board in successfully implementing the strategy " Kloeckner & Co 2025".
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUnsicherheit über den Bankensektor: ATX beendet Handel mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- DAX letztendlich unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben zur Wochenmitte deutlich ab. An der Wall Street ist zur Wochenmitte erneut ein Kurseinbruch zu beobachten. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten sich am Mittwoch erholen.