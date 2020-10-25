Swoop Reaffirms Commitment to Edmonton

The ultra-not-expensive airline kicks off its winter schedule with inaugural flight to Toronto Pearson International Airport and seasonal start of Phoenix-Mesa and Mexico flights



EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Swoop, the ultra-not-expensive airline, reaffirmed its commitment to Edmonton International Airport today with the launch of its winter schedule including the addition of non-stop service to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

"We are e xcited to be expanding our ultra-low cost carrier model from Edmonton by adding Toronto to our network" said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial & Finance at Swoop. "We know that Canadians are cautious about travelling, and with the significant health and safety measures we have put in place, travellers can rest assured that their safety is our top priority."

The inaugural winter schedule operations this week will also include a return to popular sun destinations such as Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Phoenix-Mesa, while continuing to serve Abbotsford and Hamilton from Edmonton International Airport.

"We've clearly heard from sun seekers that they're looking for options this winter. Thanks to Swoop, we're able to help meet that demand. Safety and security is our top priority and we're confident EIA is ready for these flights in close partnership with the airline. These flights will be safe and will make it possible for local travellers, including snowbirds, to still get their traditional winter break," says Tom Ruth, President & CEO, Edmonton International Airport.

"In a challenging year like we are having, we know that it is more important than ever to help Canadians connect with family and friends. We want to help travellers do that safely, responsibly and affordably," van der Stege added.

Some of the health and safety measures Swoop has introduced includes stricter boarding processes allowing for shorter queue wait times, enhanced screening measures, increased sanitization, and enforcing face masks to be worn for the duration of the flight.

Additionally, all transborder and international round-trip Swoop flight and Swoop Getaways bookings include no-charge COVID-19 travel insurance coverage. This complimentary coverage is added to eligible bookings automatically at time of purchase, made on or after Oct. 15 for travel until Apr. 24, 2021, and is valid for up to 21 days in destination.

The start of its winter schedule marks the next step in Swoop's recovery efforts while remaining true to its mission of offering accessible and affordable air travel to Canadians. As the country's largest ultra-low cost carrier, the airline is uniquely positioned to help drive industry recovery with price-sensitive travellers.

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight. For more details on Swoop, visit FlySwoop.com .

