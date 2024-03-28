+++ Das Finanz-Event für Privatanleger & Trader: 40 Expertenvorträge beim Börsentag Wien am 6. April 2024 - jetzt kostenfrei anmelden! +++-w-
28.03.2024 18:00:00

Sword Group: Availability of the 2023 Financial Report


Sword Group - Availability of the 2023 Financial Report 

According to the current regulations, SWORD GROUP announces that its 2023 Financial Report has been made available to the public.

It was sent to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and was also filed with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

It can be viewed and downloaded on the website of the company:Regulated Information

Dividend
€1.7 gross per shre
Pending approval at the Annual General Meeting on April 29.
Ex-date: April 30, 2024 - Payment: May 3, 2024

Calendar
25/04/24 | 2024 First Quarter Revenue
18/07/24 | 2024 Second Quarter Revenue


About Sword Group

Sword has 3,000+ IT/Digital specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Contact


Attachment


Aktien in diesem Artikel

SWORD GROUP S.A. 36,90 0,00% SWORD GROUP S.A.

