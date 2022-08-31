|
Sword Group: Availability of the H1 2022 Financial Report
Financial Announcement
Windhof - August, 31st 2022
Sword Group - Availability of the 2022 Interim Financial Report
According to the current regulations, SWORD GROUP announces that its 2022 Interim Financial Report has been made available to the public.
It was sent to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and was also filed with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
It can be viewed and downloaded on the website of the company: 2022 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
Agenda
07/09/22
Meeting to present the Half-Yearly Results for 2022 at 10:00am (CET), Paris REGISTRATION
25/10/22
Publication of Q3 2022 Results
About Sword Group
Sword has 2,500+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
Sword Group - 2, rue d’Arlon L-8399 Windhof - investorrelations@sword-group.lu
