31.08.2023 21:30:00
Sword Group: Availability of the H1 2023 Financial Report
Financial Announcement
Windhof - August 31st, 2023
Sword Group - Availability of the 2023 Interim Financial Report
According to the current regulations, SWORD GROUP announces that its 2023 Interim Financial Report has been made available to the public.
It was sent to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and was also filed with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
It can be viewed and downloaded on the website of the company: Sword Group H1 2023 Financial Report
About Sword Group
Sword has 2,800+ IT/Digital specialists present over 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
