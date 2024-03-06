|
06.03.2024 18:00:00
Sword Group | Confirmation of 2023 Annual Performance - Reassessment of organic growth outlook 2024 - 2028
Consolidated Revenue: €281.6m (i)
Organic Growth: +19% (i)
EBITDA Margin: 12.3% (i)
(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates (excluding AAA)
ANALYSIS
Our organic growth for 2023 exceeded our budget forecasts by four percentage points, a significant result which reflects our dynamic expansion. Initially projected at 15%, our organic growth reached 19% (i).
During the second half of the year, our cash collection was particularly strong. Taking into account our portfolio of treasury shares, our cash position increased significantly, from €15.8 million at 30 June 2023 to €32.6 million at 31 December 2023.
OUTLOOK
Our revised business plan for 2024-2028 forecasts annual organic growth of around 15%, with stable profitability of close to 12%.
We will be presenting a detailed strategic plan at our SFAF meeting on 7 March in Paris. Based on these projections, we expect to achieve revenue in excess of €320 million by 2024, continuing our organic growth dynamic.
Dividend
Dividend proposed to the Annual General Meeting: €1.7 per share
Sword has 3,000+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
Agenda
25/04/24
2024 First Quarter Revenue
29/04/24
Annual Shareholders Meeting
2023 Accounts
contact
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SWORD GROUP S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu SWORD GROUP S.A.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SWORD GROUP S.A.
|37,15
|5,39%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Zinsentscheid der EZB: US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX schließt nach neuer Bestmarke höher -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag wenig bewegt, während der deutsche Leitindex auf ein nees Allzeithoch stieg. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Donnerstag in Grün. An den Börsen in Fernost waren Minuszeichen zu sehen.