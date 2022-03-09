Sword Group : Confirmation of the Performance Announced on January 25th



2021 Consolidated Revenue: €214.6m



2021 Organic Growth: +21.5%



2021 EBITDA Margin: 13.6%



ANALYSIS



For 2021, the consolidated revenue amounts to €214.6m with an EBITDA margin of 13.6%. Organic growth for the year amounts to +21.5%.

The Group established its 2021 Business Plan based on an organic growth hypothesis of 13%. Sword outperformed in terms of growth while maintaining and even exceeding its profitability targets.

The Software division shows an increase of +20% for 2021 and the Services division is up +21.7%.

The net cash position, former standards, excluding all the IFRS16 reprocessing, amounts to €55m on 31/12/2021.



POST-CLOSURE EVENT



On February 28, the Group signed a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Riskonnect, providing for the disposal of the GRC business within approximately six weeks to obtain regulatory approvals.



This transaction will have a significant leverage effect on the Group’s future investments.



The 2021-2025 Business Plan, in consolidated terms, remains unchanged despite the disposal of this activity, thanks to our outperformance in terms of organic growth.





The overall Revenue and EBITDA objectives mentioned in this Business Plan will be achieved and even exceeded and this, without taking into account the acquisitions made and to be made.



The EBITDA margin could be 12% and not 13%.



The Group’s net cash position will grow very significantly and will, among other things, allow the financing of new acquisitions.



OUTLOOK FOR 2022



The Group will outperform in 2022 and plans organic growth of 15%, 2 points higher than the 2025 Business Plan.





Dividend



Dividend proposed to the Annual General Meeting: €10 per share





Agenda



10/03/22



FY2021 Annual Results Presentation Meeting 10:00 am (CET) | Registration



26/04/22



2022 First Quarter Revenue



28/04/22



Annual Shareholders Meeting (2021 Accounts)











