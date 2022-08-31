Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
31.08.2022 19:45:00

Sword Group: H1 2022 Report of the Liquidity Agreement


Liquidity Contract

Windhof - August, 31st 2022

Sword Group - H1 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF from 01/01/2022 au 30/06/2022


Under the liquidity contract awarded by SWORD GROUP to ODDO BHF, as of 30/06/2022, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:

13,820 shares

€296,701

- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 1,271

- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 984

- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 49,859 shares for an amount of €2,098,424

- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 39,843 shares for an amount of €1,769,407

As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 31/12/2021, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

3,804 shares

€625,718

The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.

Agenda

07/09/22
H1 2022 Results presentation meeting, 10:00 am (CET), Webcast | Registration
25/10/22 
2022 Third Quarter Revenue


About Sword Group

Sword has 2,500+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Contact: Sword Group - 2, rue d’Arlon L-8399 Windhof - investorrelations@sword-group.lu

Attachment


